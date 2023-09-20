Witnesses say the victim, who was out walking his dog, was “covered in blood” and “looked like he’d been stabbed” following the vicious attack.

A man who took shocking footage of a dog walker being attacked by a bull mastiff claims he had complained to police about the animal “loads of times”. Meeran Hassan’s CCTV camera picked up the sickening attack in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, on Tuesday afternoon (September 19).

The video shows a man, dressed in a blue fleece and dark trousers, trying to protect his own small black dog as a larger, tan-coloured canine appears to snap at his arm. As the terrified victim moves around and attempts to fend off the rampaging beast while holding his own dog aloft, the bull-mastiff locks its jaws around his left forearm.

The man loses his balance and falls into the street during the struggle, before a red BMW car pulls up to try and scare the attacking dog off. Witnesses say the victim, who was “covered in blood” and “looked like he’d been stabbed” made a dash to a nearby GP surgery before going to hospital.

The attacking dog is believed to live next to a house which shares a car park with a nearby nursery. It is thought the dog jumped over a wall before pouncing on the dog walker.

South Yorkshire Police said a 53-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Meeran, 40, who captured the attack on his security camera, said he had just got home from work when he saw the incident unfold.

He said: “I’ve complained about the dog loads of times to the police but they’ve never done anything about it. It started barking a couple of months ago - when the family moved in - but I think it’s quite an old dog. I’ve never actually seen the dog until today - it’s scary.”

The man is dragged into the road as he tries to fight off an attacking dog in Handsworth Road, Sheffield.

Armed cops were among responders to the incident, which happened at just after 5.40pm on Tuesday, in Handsworth Road. The victim, whose chest and arm were cut in the mauling, went to the nearby GP surgery, where he was bandaged up before going to hospital.

Police say his injuries are “serious” - but are not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening. The dog was later trapped by police officers who removed it from the area.

Meeran added: “The dog jumped over a wall, he lives next to the house which shares a car park with the nursery. The man then tried to get the dog off him - and a man in another car tried hitting the dog.

Meeran Hassan's CCTV camera picked up the sickening attack in Sheffield, South Yorkshire on Tuesday afternoon (September 19).

“He was covered in blood and one of my neighbours tried hitting the dog with my blue bin at one point. He then ran into the doctors surgery with his dog, where they bandaged up his stomach.”

A woman who lives nearby said she saw the aftermath of the incident and that the man, who has not been identified, ‘looked like he’d been stabbed’.

She added: “It was very scary because you want to protect your children. There’s a school nearby, it could have been a child.”

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “A 53-year-old man from Sheffield has now been arrested on suspicion of having a dangerous dog out of control and remains in police custody at this time as enquiries continue. We are still looking to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who has CCTV or car dash cam footage which may have captured the incident.”

Dog attack victim left ‘traumatised’ and needing surgery, say friends

Friends of the dog attack victim say he has been left “traumatised” by the incident and was due to have surgery on his injuries on Wednesday (September 20). The man, who has not been named, was said to have suffered serious injuries to his torso and arms during the attack.

As the victim moves around and attempts to fend off the rampaging beast while holding his own dog aloft, the bull-mastiff locks its jaws around his left forearm.

A friend said: “He’s going to be okay and the dog is okay, so that’s the main thing. He is in quite a lot of shock, as you could imagine.”

One resident added: “I saw a police car and then I saw a man with no top on, who looked like he had been stabbed. He was with a woman and then went into a house. It’s quite scary because it could be anyone - it could have been me with my kids. There’s a school nearby and if it was when they were leaving, it could have been them.”