Sheffield homeowner pins burglar down to sofa in dramatic video - incident to feature in new Shots! TV show

By Jessica Martin
3 minutes ago
Bodycam footage of the moment a Sheffield homeowner pinned a burglar down to a sofa is to feature in a new Shots! TV programme.

The latest edition of UK Crime Caught on Camera aired this week.

The episode looks at dangerous driving, street attacks and drug raids.

Courageous homeowner pins burglar down on sofa.
Courageous homeowner pins burglar down on sofa. | South Yorkshire Police

An incident that features in the episode is a brave Sheffield homeowner detaining a burglar. In the clip, we see how the courageous homeowner pinned a burglar down to the sofa while waiting for police to arrive. The homeowners were alerted to the burglar’s presence after he switched on a downstairs light. They called 999 and police arrived on scene 10 minutes later. The burglar was arrested and he immediately admitted his guilt to officers. He was sentenced to two years and six months in prison.

