Sheffield: Man dies of multiple stab wounds in Ponderosa Park - South Yorkshire Police investigation underway
A murder investigation is underway after a man was found in a park with multiple stab wounds. Emergency services were called at 4.35am on Saturday (March 9) to Ponderosa Park, near Oxford Street in Sheffield. Despite the best efforts of of police officers and paramedics, the 24-year-old man died at the scene. Formal identification of the victim has not yet taken place, however, his family have been informed and are being supported by officers.
A scene remains in place in Ponderosa Park as police continue their work and have said there will be additional patrols in the area.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Police are urging anyone with information or anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch by calling us on 101 and quoting incident number 170 of 9 March 2024. You can also submit information online via the online live chat or online portal, which can be accessed at the South Yorkshire Police website.
You can also submit information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers who can be called on the freephone number 0800 555 111. You can also contact them online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.