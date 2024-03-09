A man has died after being found with multiple stab wounds in Ponderosa Park, near Oxford Street in Sheffield. Picture: Getty

A murder investigation is underway after a man was found in a park with multiple stab wounds. Emergency services were called at 4.35am on Saturday (March 9) to Ponderosa Park, near Oxford Street in Sheffield. Despite the best efforts of of police officers and paramedics, the 24-year-old man died at the scene. Formal identification of the victim has not yet taken place, however, his family have been informed and are being supported by officers.

A scene remains in place in Ponderosa Park as police continue their work and have said there will be additional patrols in the area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are urging anyone with information or anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch by calling us on 101 and quoting incident number 170 of 9 March 2024. You can also submit information online via the online live chat or online portal, which can be accessed at the South Yorkshire Police website.