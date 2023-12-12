Police have cordoned off Page Hall Road in Sheffield following a shooting.

A 19-year-old has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Sheffield, South Yorkshire Police have confirmed. The man was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Officers were called to the scene on Page Hall Road at around 12.38am this morning (December 12) to reports of a firearms discharge.

Page Hall Road remains closed between the junction of Firth Park Road and Barretta Street while officers conduct their enquiries. People have been asked to avoid the area.