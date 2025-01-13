Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man murdered a woman at his home just days after meeting her.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laura Robson was described as a “shining light” by her family, who said she would “always shine bright in our hearts”.

Her mum Jill Evans said: “Words can’t describe how we, as a family, feel on the passing of our ‘Laura’ or ‘Lauz’ as we lovingly called her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A shining light has left us but Laura will always shine bright in our hearts. Laura was a very kind lass and would do anything for anyone. We will always love you Laura.”

Laura was murdered by Ben Hughes, at his home, and he has now been jailed for life for at least 17-and-a-half years.

Laura Robson, who was murdered by Ben Hughes in Gateshead in July | Issued by Northumbria Police

The emergency services were called after neighbours heard a disturbance at Hughes’ home in Appledore Close, Greenside, Gateshead on July 22 last year.

Paramedics found Laura, 37, with serious injuries which looked as if she had ben attacked. They tried to save her but could not and she was pronounced dead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A full investigation was launched by Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team and Ben Hughes, 39, was charged with Laura’s murder. At Newcastle Crown Court in November he admitted murdering her. Now he has been sentenced to life.

After the sentencing hearing, the Senior Investigating Officer in the case, Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Fenney, of Northumbria Police, said: “First and foremost, I would like to pay tribute to Laura’s family and loved ones for the strength they have shown in the past six months. They have been put through a horrendous ordeal and hope they can take a degree of closure now Laura’s killer has been jailed.

Ben Hughes, who has been jailed for life for a minimum of 17-and-a-half years for the murder of Laura Robson in Gateshead | Northumbria Police

“Ben Hughes is an extremely dangerous individual who has taken the life of a completely innocent woman. Through our investigation we found that he had only known Laura for a matter of days before he subjected her to a violent assault which claimed her life.

“Domestic abuse is never, ever acceptable and we will always look to identify those responsible for horrific offences such as this and ensure they face justice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clare’s Law

Anyone who has concerns over a partner, the partner of a friend or family member who may have a history of violence can use Clare’s Law to check the person’s background.

Officers can check their record to help people make an informed decision about their relationship and escape if necessary. The service is free and 100 per cent confidential – no one will ever know that the applicant has applied for information. To find out more or make an application under Clare’s Law, see local police websites.