A staff member abused a child in the store where he worked while her parents were shopping.

Joseph Marriott, 33, abused the child in the back room of the store where he was employed, while her parents were shopping.

Police have praised the girl for helping to bring him to justice.

DC Billy Baker said: “I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the young survivor and her family who have remained resolute and dignified throughout this ordeal; their support has been invaluable in bringing this offender to justice.”

Joseph Marriott, 33 was sentenced having been found guilty of two counts of causing/inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity | Wiltshire Police

Marriott was found guilty of two counts of causing/inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity. He had previously admitted breaching his Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

His Honour Jason Taylor KC sentenced Marriott this week to 10 years of custody - which will comprise four years and six months imprisonment and five years and six months on licence. He must also abide by the terms of an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and register with the police indefinitely.

Marriot, of St Andrew’s Road, Salisbury, must also pay a £228 surcharge, according to the judgement handed down at Swindon Crown Court on Thursday.