A newsagents staff member was left critically ill after being attacked with a crowbar during an armed raid

A shop worker was left fighting for his life after an armed raid on a newsagents in Leeds. Police are appealing for information following the robbery at Sholebroke News on Sholebroke Mount in Chapeltown at 7.35am on Wednesday, January 10.

The male suspect threatened the member of staff with a weapon, believed to be a crowbar or similar, before attacking him. The male victim was taken to hospital with serious head injuries.

Sholebroke News, on Sholebroke Mount

Detective Inspector Dan Ridgway of Leeds CID said: “This was a particularly violent attack on a shop worker who was going about his daily work. I would urge anyone who may have seen the incident or who may have information about it to come forward.”