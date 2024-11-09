Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A prolific offender who has caused continuous issues for shopkeepers has been jailed and banned from entering a city centre.

Callum Northage has been jailed for 19 months for a string of offences including burglary and shoplifting and further given a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

The CBO bans him from entering Nottingham city centre unless for an arranged appointment with the police or probation. The order bans him from entering any shop in the city centre, with the terms of the order making it clear he will be arrested if he breaches it.

A judge approved the CBO application after Northage, 27, admitted to a number of crimes. The first offence related to a burglary at Blacks, in Wheeler Gate, on 5 September. A window was smashed and approximately £500 worth of clothing was stolen.

Callum Northage broke into Blacks in the early hours of 17 September. He's now been jailed and when released is banned from every shop in Nottingham city centre | Nottinghamshire Police

Northage targeted the same store on 17 September. Again, a window was smashed and this time clothing worth £1,858 was taken.

Three days earlier, he walked into JD Sports, at Riverside Retail Park, and walked out with a £150 jacket without paying.

Further shoplifting offences took place at Metro Fashion, in Middle Pavement, on 9 and 13 October, with Northage stealing a £1,200 coat and other items totalling £410 in value.

He also admitted stealing a person’s backpack at Meadows Embankment Tram Stop on 23 July, fraudulently using a bank card on 30 July and shoplifting at separate Co-op stores in Nottingham on 26 and 30 August respectively.

Northage, of Main Road, Wilford, was arrested after police reviewed CCTV footage that linked him to the crime spree. He pleaded guilty to all six offences and was sentenced on Friday.

Nottingham Crown Court heard he had an extensive criminal past dating back to 2013 and had repeatedly failed to stay out of trouble following previous prison sentences.

Sergeant James Rimmington, who oversaw the investigation, said he was pleased Northage will be made subject of a CBO following his latest stint behind bars. He said:

“Northage is the latest in a series of prolific offenders to be served with a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

“CBOs give us greater powers to arrest people known to be responsible for breaching their conditions and causing anti-social behaviour.

“The terms of these orders allow us to ban known offenders from areas where they are known to cause problems. They can be arrested for going to those areas and put back before the court immediately. We know how much of a concern acquisitive crime is and are committed to keeping Nottingham city centre a safe place for the public to visit and work in.”