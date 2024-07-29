Police cordoned off an area of Bath city centre after a suspected chemical incident | SWNS

Shoppers were stripped of their clothing in a suspected chemical incident in a busy city centre this afternoon.

Shoppers have been stripped of all clothing after becoming ill when approached by a woman with a bag. Police were called to Bath city centre after reports people had fallen ill after being approached by a woman in Stall Street at around 2.30pm this afternoon (July 29).

Witnesses said some members of the public have been stripped of all clothing, places in chemical protection hazmat suits and into ambulances. The ambulance service was first on scene – alerting Avon and Somerset Police at 3.08pm, when dozens of emergency vehicles are reported to have been sent to the centre of the Somerset city.

“Emergency services are responding to an incident in Bath," an Avon & Somerset Police spokesperson said. “At about 2.30pm a woman approached people with a bag in Stall Street, leading to some individuals then feeling unwell. The ambulance service made us aware at 3.08pm.

“We’re not aware of any further reports of people feeling unwell. As a precaution, emergency personnel are wearing protective clothing. We are working with South Western Ambulance Service and Avon Fire And Rescue Service at the scene and have well-rehearsed plans for responding to such incidents.”

One witness said they saw members of the public being treated at the scene. They said: "They took one woman off into some blue tarpaulin sheets and seemed to have hosed her down. She must have been told to remove her clothes, as she came out wearing a big orange suit covering her body.