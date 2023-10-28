A 40-year old cyclist died after a fatal collision in Great Eastern Street, between Old Street and Shoreditch in Hackney, London

Detectives investigating a fatal collision in London's Hackney have released an image of a cyclist they want to speak with.

The Met Police says officers believe the man pictured interacted with the driver of a Tesla car shortly before it was involved in a fatal collision near Old Street and Shoreditch at 5.45pm on Monday August 14.

Police say the Tesla collided with a private hire vehicle and a separate bicycle in Great Eastern Street.

Police would like to speak to this man, following the death of a cyclist in Hackney. (Photo by MPS)

A 40-year-old male cyclist was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital where he remained for more than a month in a critical condition. He died from his injuries on September 19. The man’s family have been made aware.

The driver of the Tesla, a 44-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving. He was taken into police custody and is currently released under investigation pending further enquiries.

The driver of the private hire vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Detective Constable Phil Stokes, of the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We believe that the cyclist pictured can assist with our investigation and may have vital information. If you know him, or if you are him, please do get in touch.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage relating to this incident is asked to call police on 101.