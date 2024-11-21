The minibus was completely destroyed

A precious primary school mini bus was stolen in a targeted move and then set alight by sick crooks.

Carloline Haslett School in Milton Kenyes uses the bus constantly to take pupils on educational and extracurricular trips as well as sporting activities.

Adorned with the school’s name in big blue letters, it was parked as normal in the school’s Shenley Lodge grounds on Saturday when thieves broke in between 4pm and 5pm.

"This was not an opportunistic crime, as the thieves came equipped with a variety of cutting and drilling tools, as captured by CCTV cameras,” said a school spokesperson.

The theft was reported to police and on Monday afternoon the minibus was found. But unfortunately it had been completely stripped of parts and burnt out beyond recognition.

"The vehicle has been an essential resource in transporting the school children.. its loss will cause significant disruption and additional unforeseen expense to the school,” said the spokesperson.

The Friends of Caroline Haslett Primary School group promptly launched a £10,000 fundraising appeal through GoFundMe in a bid to cover the loss.

“Whilst the vehicle was insured, the anticipated payout will fall short of the cost of a replacement minibus. The school is appealing to the wider community to help us bridge this shortfall by donating anything you are able to afford,” they wrote.

Incredibly, in less than 24 hours the appeal generated more than £5,000.

The friends group wrote on its Facebook page today: “How amazing, in less than 24 hours we are already half way to our target. Keep sharing and spreading the word. What an amazing community.”

Call police on 101 if you have any information.