Silent Crime round-up: 'Prolific' thief stole cars from on-shift doctors; women allegedly assualted in park; man smashes up bookies

By Heather Carrick

14th Oct 2024, 1:55pm
As NationalWorld continues its ‘Silent Crime’ campaign, we take a look at some of the crime stories from across the country.

Our 'Silent Crime' campaign is aiming to highlight under-reported and unresolved crimes blighting communities.

A “prolific” thief who stole a car from doctors working late shifts at Leeds General Infirmary returned days after being released from police custody to steal a second car in the same manner.

Stephen Sharpe, 35, of Stonecliffe Gardens, Farnley, was jailed for two years after admitting two counts of burglary other than a dwelling, two of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, and having no licence or insurance. The court heard that he stole cars belonging to doctors working busy late shifts at Leeds General Infirmary earlier this year.Stephen Sharpe, 35, of Stonecliffe Gardens, Farnley, was jailed for two years after admitting two counts of burglary other than a dwelling, two of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, and having no licence or insurance. The court heard that he stole cars belonging to doctors working busy late shifts at Leeds General Infirmary earlier this year.
Stephen Sharpe, 35, of Stonecliffe Gardens, Farnley, was jailed for two years after admitting two counts of burglary other than a dwelling, two of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, and having no licence or insurance. The court heard that he stole cars belonging to doctors working busy late shifts at Leeds General Infirmary earlier this year. | West Yorkshire Police

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Stephen Sharpe was able to enter the staff room at the hospital and swiped one pair of car keys, before taking the vehicle from the multi-storey carpark. He was arrested by police at the time.

However, he was released and returned to the scene to swipe a second car from just days after. He was jailed for 24 months and given a 30-month driving ban after admitting to two counts of burglary other than a dwelling, two of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, and having no licence or insurance.

Women was allegedly assaulted at a park in Great Barr, with police launching an investigation into the incident.

The Express and Star reports that the alleged incident saw the women approached by a man in Aldridge Road Recreation Ground who tried to prevent them from leaving before grabbing one of them as they tried to escape.

An image of a man who police would like to speak to in relation to the incident has been released.

The Northamptonshire Telegraph reports that a staff member at a convenience store was threatened with violence during a robbery.

Police have issued this CCTV image as part of their investigation (Credit: Northants Police)Police have issued this CCTV image as part of their investigation (Credit: Northants Police)
Police have issued this CCTV image as part of their investigation (Credit: Northants Police)

The incident took place to a Co-op store in Wellingborough, with police releasing an image of a man who cops believe could assist them in their investigation.

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with a spate of thefts in Lancashire, as per the Blackpool Gazette.

Multiple reports were made to police of vehicles thefts in Fleetwood, Thornton and Cleveleys. Cops conducted patrol on Tuesday evening as a result of the investigation, leading to the arrest of the 48-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man, both from the Bisham area.

Police have launched a probe after a man used a stool to damage in a Northampton bookies, according to the Northampton Chronicle & Echo.

The incident took place in a bookies in Wellingborough Road on September 28. The man used a stool to smash three gambling machines inside the business.

Police have released an image of a man they believe may have information regarding the incident and could assist with the investigation.

