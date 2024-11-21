Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As NationalWorld’s Silent Crime campaign continues to highlight crimes affecting everyday lives, here are some of the crime stories from around the country.

The ‘Silent Crime’ campaign aims to highlight under-reported and unresolved low-level crimes which are blighting communities up and down the country. We want to hear from you about your experience, whether justice was served or not.

A man from Burnley has been given a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO), Burnley Express reports.

Burnley shoplifter Shaun Lally has been given a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order

Shaun Lally, 38, of Monmouth Street, Burnley, has been given the CBO as a result of shoplifting offences. He has been prohibited from entering local stores such as Home Bargains, Lidl, Tesco Express and Spar.

His order has been handed down as Lancashire Constabulary continue Operation Vulture, which focuses on shoplifting across the country. The operation involved hotspot patrolling and creating better relationships with retails to help identify shoplifters.

Police in Aylesbury have launched a CCTV appeal after a handbag was stolen from a busy supermarket.

Police officers want to speak to this man

As reported by the Bucks Herald, Thames Valley Police released an image of a man it would like to speak to in connection with a robbery reported at Morrisons supermarket. The victim’s black handbag, which had the victim’s purse, cash, vouchers, an iPhone 15, hearing aids, and a set of keys, was reported stolen at around 12.10pm on Saturday, November 2.

Investigating staff officer Nicola Atkinson said: “If you have any information relating to this incident, please call 101 or report it online, quoting 43240530314. Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”

A woman ran amok in a chemist's and injured members of staff by pelting them with medication from the shelves after there was an issue with her prescription, reports the Chad.

Elizabeth Ridge began to abuse workers at Well Pharmacy in Forest Town, Mansfield after she was told that her previous medication had not been picked up the month before. She punched one in the head and later hurled a mug at a member of the public.

She began pelting staff with items from the shelves, forcing them to duck, and hit one pharmacist in the side with a bottle of medicine.

Ridge, of Ludborough Walk, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted criminal damage, affray and two counts of assault by beating, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on July 25. She received an 18-week sentence, suspended for 12 months, with ten rehabilitation days at a hearing on Tuesday (November 19), and was also ordered to pay £350 compensation.

A CCTV image has been released after make up items were stolen from Boots in Northampton.

Police would like to speak to the man in the image.

Police say a man entered the Boots Pharmacy in Alexandra Terrace, Kingsthorpe on two separate occasions and stole items from the No7 makeup counter between 2.30pm and 2.50pm on Tuesday, October 15.

A man has been arrested after £150 worth of meat and cleaning products were stolen from a shop in Preston.

The Lancashire Post reported that a 51-year-old man was arrested after the items were taken from the B&M Store in Ribbleton on October 7. He remained in custody on Tuesday, November 19 for questioning.

Police investigating reports of vehicle interference in South Shields release images of a man they want to trace.

Northumbria Police have released these images of a man following reports of vehicle interference in South Shields. | Northumbria Police

The Shields Gazette reports that between the hours of 4am and 5am on Thursday, October 17, an offender attempted to gain access to multiple vehicles. It is understood that the offender managed to get access to one vehicle, stealing the contents from within, before leaving on foot.

Cops have released an image of a person they believe was in the area at the time of the incident and wish to speak to to assist their investigation.