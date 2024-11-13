Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Silent Crime campaign is aiming to shine a light on crime with is going under-reported and unresolved in communities throughout the country. Whether it be that you feel justice has not been served, or if you feel that the justice that has been served has done nothing to deter criminals, we want to hear from you.

Police are searching for a man they wish to question following a theft in Wellingborough, the Northamptonshire Telegraph reports.

Cops are appealing for information regarding the location of Jekabs Plume, 34. Police have urged anyone with any information on his whereabouts to contact the force.

Police patrols in a Peak District village have increased amid increased reports of anti-social behaviour.

Police have increased patrols in and around the grounds of St John, the Baptist Church off Commercial Road in Tideswell.

The Derbyshire Times reports that anti-social behaviour reports have increased in Tideswell near St John Baptist Church.

A spokesperson for Bakewell, Hathersage and White Peak Villages Police SNT said: “Please don’t be alarmed these patrols have been taking place due to reported Anti-Social Behaviour near the Church recently.”

The Derbyshire Times has also reported that police have launched a CCTV appeal after camping gear worth up to £3,000 was stolen from a popular shop in the Peak District.

Cops say that tents and stoves were stolen on the Outside store in Hathersage on August 19. The force has urged anyone with any information to get in touch.

A Wigan burglar who stole from one home and attempted to break into another has been jailed for two years, according to Wigan Today.

Mark Mayren, 37, of Kitt Green Road, Marsh Green, stole car keys, house keys, a laptop and a bag worth a total of £1,600 after entering a property on Prescott Lane in Kitt Green. He then attempted to break into another property on the same road on the same day.

He pleaded guilty to burglary and attempted burglary and has now been jailed for two years and five months by a judge at Bolton Crown Court. A five-year restraining order was also imposed.

A rail worker in West Sussex has been assaulted by a man who was “travelling without a ticket”.

SussexWorld reports that the incident took place at around 3.30pm on Wednesday, October 9. A spokesperson for the British Transport Police said: "The man without a ticket began to speak aggressively to the member of staff, before attacking him, throwing a closed can at him and damaging his glasses.”

The force has now released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to in relation to the incident. Anyone with any information are urged to get in touch.