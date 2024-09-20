Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As part of NationalWorld’s Silent Crime campaign, local titles have been reporting on crimes that have been blighting communities - here are some of the most shocking stories so far

This week NationalWorld launched its Silent Crime campaign. The campaign’s aim is to highlight low-level, under-reported and often unresolved crimes and the impact on communities by hearing from the people most affected - the victims.

We want to hear from you about you stories of crimes which have been unresolved, unprosecuted, or even unreported. To tell us your story click here.

Petty crimes such as theft, shoplifting and anti-social behaviour can been seen across the country. Here are just some examples of how everyday crime is impacting local communities.

In Northumberland, a woman how was described as a “prolific shoplifter” with over 150 convictions has been handed a strict ban on visiting shop, and is now only permitted to step foot in three premises. Tanya Liddle, 43, has been arrested almost 400 times and has 171 convictions on her record which is mostly made up of shoplifting, as reported by the Northumberland Gazette.

Northumbria Police

Liddle’s last act came in April, when she swiped £1,500 worth of bags from a TKMaxx in Cramlington. Local police applied for a civil injunction against Liddle, which was granted at Newcastle Civil Court. The outlet reports that the order, which will prevent her from entering all premises but one pharmacy, one supermarket and one clothing store, is the strictest ever issued in the Northumbria Police area and she may face jail time if she breaches the order.

The Silent Crime campaign is highlighting the scourge of shoplifting, among other offences that blight our communities | NationalWorld

Likewise, Northern Ireland World reported that a man who has 157 previous convictions has been given a 14-month suspended jail term after he was found guilty of two counts of criminal damage and disorderly behaviour. Portadown man Ryan Pepper, from Westland Road, appeared via video link at Craigavon Magistrates’ Court from Maghaberry Prison.

The court heard that the serial offender, who is just 31-years-old, already have 157 entries on his record, 22 of which are for criminal damage. His latest rap came in August 2, when police stopped Pepper to speak with him about another matter.

Police said that the suspect was “unsteady” and “slurring his words”, with officers conducting a search. He the became “obstructive” and attempted to leave before calling the officers in attendance paedophiles and shouting, for which he was arrested for disorderly behaviour. While in custody Pepper spat on the floor and urinated inside his cell, with a charge of criminal damage being added.

Elsewhere in Luton, calls have been made to tackle nuisance fireworks. The council’s Lib Dem group is submitting a motion to ask the local authority to impose stricter measures as the use and availability of fireworks on streets ramps up on city streets.

Leader of the opposition and Liberal Democrat Barnfield councillor Amjid Ali told Luton Today: “A growing number of Luton residents are complaining about late night and early morning noise from the illegal use of fireworks.”

In Doncaster, communities were blighted by four arson attacks in one night. A shed, a wheelie bin and piles of rubbish were set alight in Warmsworth, Clifton and Adwick Le Street overnight on September 18 and into the early hours of September 19, as reported by Doncaster Free Press.

Chad reports that police are urgently hunting for a man they want to speak to in connection with multiple shoplifting and commercial burglary offences in Wakefield. Police have made numerous attempts to contact Christopher Swift, 36, whose last known address was in the Castleford area of the city.

Police want to speak to Christopher Swift in connection with a series of shoplifting and commercial burglary offences. | West Yorkshire Police

While officers believe he remains in the same area, the force are turning to the public to help trace Swift.

There were also reports in the Chad that in a separate case, police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the theft of thousands of pounds worth of jewellery which was taken from a Mansfield store on September 9.

Gold bracelets were stolen in the incident from a shop in West Gate at 1.30pm. PCSO James Mackenzie, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This theft has had a significant impact on a local business and we are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry in order to track down the people responsible.

In Hampshire, a man has been convicted after been captured on a hidden camera fly-tipping in a country lane, as reported by The News. Gary Lamont, 52, of Wagtail Road, Horndean, was caught by cameras that had been installed as part of an attempt to crackdown on fly-tipping by Winchester City Council and Swanmore Parish Council.

He was seen dragging a one-tonne builders bag out of his small Mercedes van during the incident in July 2023 in Mare Lane, Owslebury. He pleaded guilty at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court and has been ordered to pay a total of £2,549.27 in fines and charges.

Police in Milton Keynes are searching for a man they want to speak to in connection with a burglary in the Bletchley area of the city last month. It was reported by MKCitizen that three individuals broke into a garage by removing the door and made off with a KTM motorbike.

Investigating officer DC Olivia Conrad Smith said: “We are releasing CCTV of images of an individual who may have information in connection with this burglary.