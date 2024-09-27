Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As our Silent Crime campaign continues, we take a look at the crime stories reflecting the issues affecting communities across the UK.

NationalWorld’s Silent Crime series is shining a light on under-reported and unresolved crimes that are continuing to impact everyday lives across the UK. We want to hear from you about your experience - have you felt that reported crimes such as anti-social behaviour has gone unresolved, have you been left in fear over unresolved issues, or have you even avoided making reports about incident? To tell us your story, write to us here.

Our entire local network is working together to report some of the biggest issues

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A heartbroken mum has spoken out after her teenage daughter’s gravestone was targeted by vandals in Northumberland. As reported by the Northumberland Gazette, Isabel Easson, mother of 19-year-old Bethany Fisher who was killed in a road collision in 2017, has said that the vandalism has added to the family’s “heartbreak” and “suffering”.

Bethany Fisher and her vandalised gravestone.

Her grave was vandalised with the words ‘tick tock you next’ just one day before what would have been her 26th birthday, and only two days before the seventh anniversary of her death. Isabel said: “Whoever is responsible for causing our family such distress at what is always the most difficult time of the year for us is utterly heartless.”

Police said that they are looking into the “abhorrent crime”. Inspector Wayne Daniels, of Northumbria Police, said: “We would urge anyone who has any information about what has happened, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, to come forward.”

Elsewhere in Doncaster, bus passengers and drivers were left stunned after a group of yobs hurled stones at passing buses. Police were called to the scene after receiving multiple reports of a number of vehicle being targeted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside the buses being targeted, car were also attacked by the yobs. Doncaster Free Press spoke to one victims who said: “My wife just had the passenger car door caved in by someone.

“We are okay but we are both shaken as if the projectile had been a foot forward or six inches higher, then it would have gone through the windscreen or the passenger side window."

A group of teenagers have been causing havoc in Derbyshire and leaving a local community reeling, with police increasing patrol in the area.

The group of young people are said to have been causing issues involving anti-social behaviour in north Wingfield. Sergeant Martyn Whyte, of the local Safer Neighbourhood Team, told the Derbyshire Times: “We understand the impact that anti-social behaviour can have on our communities and are committed to doing all we can to tackle the issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are working closely with partner agencies and have also increased patrols in the area. It is crucial that local residents continue to report these issues to us so that officers have the most up-to-date information available to help inform their patrols and ongoing work around this.”

A brazen thief has been caught on CCTV in Portsmouth attempting to make a getaway with a full designer sunglass rack.

As reported by The News, the thief can be seen in images running down London Road in North End holding a huge sunglass rack. A staff member can be seen chasing after the suspect down the busy street.

A teenage boy who sparked a police chase across Doncaster after allegedly stealing a car has walked free from police custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 16-year-old, along with two other unknown young men, was alleged to have threatened a 55-year-old man and taken his red Toyota on a joyride. The incident saw police chase the car across the city.

However, as reported by Doncaster Free Press, police have released the teen with no further charges due to “evidential difficulties”.

Likewise in Doncaster, a serial shoplifter who committed 19 thefts in less than a month has been jailed.

South Yorkshire Police

Jack Allchurch, 29, was caught on CCTV stealing £2,000 worth of products rom two One stop shops in Balby, including items such as cans of deodorant, jars of coffee, dog treats and chocolate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allchurch, of no fixed address, was sentenced to one year in prison. Doncaster Central NPT Sergeant Steve Roberts said: "He had no intention of ever paying for those products and thanks to all the intelligence and evidence gathered against him, we've been able to secure justice with Allchurch given a significant custodial sentence.”

Police in Cambridgeshire have issued a new warning about a scam operating in the area.

The Peterborough Telegraph reports that police have warned about a “group of men” operating in Fenland offering to “fix roof tiles but causing further damage”.

Police said: “One person was initially quoted £20 before the scammers demanded several thousands of pounds, which the victim refused, however on another occasion another victim did hand over the money.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are hunting for a man wanted in connection with a burglary in Wigan, as reported by Wigan Today. Cops are searching for 32-year-old Adam Cunliffe in connection with the incident, which involved a theft and break-in.