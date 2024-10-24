Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As our Silent Crime campaign continues, we take a look at the crime stories reflecting the issues affecting communities across the UK.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NationalWorld’s Silent Crime series is shining a light on under-reported and unresolved crimes that are continuing to impact everyday lives across the UK.

We want to hear from you about your experience - have you felt that reported crimes such as anti-social behaviour has gone unresolved, have you been left in fear over unresolved issues, or have you even avoided making reports about incident? To tell us your story, write to us here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are some of the crime stories impacting communities across the country.

A drug addict broke into a local superstore and then threatened to “slash” the police officers who caught him in the act, according to The Falkirk Herald.

Ian McGregor, 43, also threatened to infect officer with hepatitis C and spat towards the during the incident in Tesco, Glasgow Road on August 29. He appeared in court via video link, during which he admitted to breaking into the Tesco store and threatening the officers.

Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: "He was told to stop, show his hands and drop down to the prone position. He started moving away from the police officers and threatened to slash them saying ‘I’ll remember your face – then you won’t be laughing’."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McGregor, who had been in custody since August 30, has had his sentence deferred until November 21 to allow for drug treatment and testing order assessment to be carried out. He remains in custody until this time.

A serial thief who went on a shoplifting spree in Sunderland and Northumberland is “happy” to be jailed for her offences.

The Sunderland Echo reported that the solicitor of repeat offender Jade MacBeth, 28, told the court she was happy with her jail sentence and had actively sought being re-imprisoned.

MacBeth, 28, pleaded guilty to six shop thefts, the racial abuse of a policeman and failing to surrender to custody. She was jailed for a total of 52 weeks | NP

Alastair Naismith said that MacBeth had been able to wean of drugs during her last stint in jail, something she was keen to do again, and was currently homeless. He said: “You’ve heard she’s homeless. She has done this to be sent back to custody. There’s no reality of anything but custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The invitation from me, unusually, is that you send her to custody. She can get help in Low Newton.”

Drivers in Chesterfield have been sent a warning over a pay and display scam, according to the Derbyshire Times.

One victim unknowingly used a fake QR code, which had been stuck to a pay and display machine, to pay for his parking. He was alerted to the scam after his bank warned him that the payment was suspicious.

An immediate investigation discovered several QR codes stuck to machines, which have since been removed. However, Derbyshire Council has warned drivers that they do not use QR codes for pay and display meters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Carol Hart, said: “I’d urge everyone to be aware that scammers are operating in Derbyshire, putting stickers with QR codes on pay and display machines. These are dishonest, underhand people who are looking to rip off residents and leave them out of pocket.”

She added: “All of our machines accept cash and a cashless alternative, either by using the Pay By Phone parking app, or calling the telephone number listed on the machine. If you see a sticker with a QR code on it on one of our machines, don’t click on it – it’s a scam.

Police have launched an appeal after a spate of burglaries in Morecombe, with a bold thief targeting people while they are at home.

The Lancaster Guardian reports that local residents have been told by officers to remain vigilant after a large increase in burglary reports. The reports suggest that home are being targeted between 7pm and 11pm, with the suspect entering properties via the rear and swiping high value items.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesman said: “We are asking residents to be extra vigilant as the suspect will enter a property when the occupants are in.”

Suspected rogue traders targeting an elderly couple have prompted a police appeal in Sunderland.

Police received a report of a man and a woman attempting to scam the couple at their home on August 22. The suspects had arrived at the home claiming to be carrying out repairs for their neighbour’s roof and demanded £2,500 from the elderly couple for what they said was essential repairs.

However, the elderly couple saw through the scam and reported it to police. Officers have now released an image of the man and woman they wish to speak to in relation to the incident.