Silent Crime round-up: "Prolific" shoplifter arrested, sleepy village burgled and CCTV plea from corner shop
‘Silent Crime’ is aiming to shine a light on under-reported and unresolved crimes blighting community. We want to hear from you about your experience with crime in your local area - tell us your story here.
Here are some of the stories from around the NationalWorld titles showing just why our Silent Crime campaign is so important.
Shoplifters caught red-handed
Christmas has been cancelled for two “prolific” shoplifters who tried to empty a store of its festive chocolates.
More than £500 of confectionary - largely Cadbury and Galaxy chocolate - was returned to the tills after officers arrested the Yuletide yobs on Wednesday (November 20), reported The News, Portsmouth. The incident took place at a convenience store in Portsmouth, with the would-be-shoplifters getting caught red-handed.
Taking to social media, police officers in Portsmouth said they had detained the “prolific” offenders. In a Facebook post from the St Thomas And Eastney and Milton team, they said: “A relatively small achievement, I hear you say, but, it's the small ongoing repetitive crimes like this that affect most in the long-term.
“Of course, we will not catch every single shoplifter, but trust me when I say, we will continue to do everything in our power to intensify and tailor our activities to tackle this problem.”
The people who were arrested have not been named at the time of publication.
Sleepy village caught napping by jewellery thief
A CCTV image of a man wanted in connection with a burglary from a Northamptonshire village home has been released by Northants Police, say the Northamptonshire Telegraph.
Officers investigating a residential burglary that took place on Tuesday November, 5, believe the man in the photo may have information which could assist them. People who recognise the man in the image have been asked to contact the force.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Between 4.30pm and 6pm on Tuesday, November 5, an address in Bates Avenue, Ringstead, was broken into and property stolen including jewellery and a laptop.
“A man was seen getting out of a parked vehicle near the property and tried the door handle before leaving. The same person is believed to have returned on foot an hour later and this time successfully gained entry.
“Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for them or anyone who may recognise them to get in touch.”
CCTV released after Co-Op heist
When you think of heists, your mind immediately goes to someone robbing a bank, or the Hatton Garden Jewellery Heist of 2015.
But two people in Northampton have apparently been thinking more small fry, reports the Northampton Chronicle & Echo. Police have issued CCTV images of two men they wish to speak to after £1,000 worth of items were stolen from the Co-Op in Harborough Road.
Two people left the store without paying a penny, and officers would like to speak with the two men, pictured above, in connection with the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000651877.