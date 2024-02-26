Silver Street Halifax: Woman rushed to hospital after fight following another attacked on same street
and live on Freeview channel 276
Detectives were called to Silver Street in Halifax at 5.49am on Sunday (February 25) to reports of a brawl outside a bar. A 23-year-old woman was taken to hospital.
As reported by the NationalWorld's sister publication the Halifax Courier yesterday, the street was taped off for several hours while police investigated. Calderdale CID are continuing enquiries.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Anyone who saw what happened or has information that might help police with their investigation should call police on 101 quoting crime reference 13240104803.
Police are also investigating an attack on an 18-year-old woman at around 9.15pm on Silver Street. Anyone with any information about that assault is asked to contact police via 101 quoting crime reference 1324010440.
Information about both incidents can also be passed on anonymously by calling the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.