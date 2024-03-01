Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 71-year-old man has been jailed for life for murdering his wife at their holiday park home. Simon Steeves, fatally stabbed his wife Denise Steeves, 59, at Diamond Meadow Lodge Park in Brean, Somerset late last year.

Bristol Crown Court heard how after stabbing his wife, the defendant called 999 and told police he had murdered her. Steeves, of Weston Road, Brean, had earlier pleaded guilty to the murder that was described as “out of the blue” on October 25 last year.

He received the life sentence on Thursday (February 29) and was ordered to serve a minimum term of 14 years and two months. This was then reduced to 13 years and 300 days due to the time he has already served on remand since his arrest.

Police arrived first on scene and arrested Steeves. An officer provided Denise with CPR until paramedics arrived but, despite their best efforts, she died at the scene.

When Steeves was interviewed, he admitted to killing his wife following an argument and 'did not remember picking up the knife'. He was charged the day after the incident.

Speaking after the sentence, Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Neil Meade from the Major Crime Investigation Team said: "I want to express my heartfelt condolences to Denise's family and loved ones after she was so suddenly taken away from them.

"Steeves admitted in an interview to fatally stabbing his wife, but said he had no recollection of picking up the knife. While no prison sentence will bring Denise back, I only hope this has given Denise's loved ones some closure as they continue to navigate life without her."