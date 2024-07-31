Six-year-old boy left in hospital after crash involving e-bike in Yorkshire
South Yorkshire Police is appealing for information after the incident on Lindsay Avenue in Sheffield at around 10pm on June 15. The force has released an image of a man officers would like to speak to in connection with the incident.
A statement said: “It is believed that a man, riding an electric bike collided with the boy causing injuries that required hospital treatment.
“It is then alleged that the man failed to stop and assist the family and fled the scene in the company of another man.
“Officers are now keen to speak to the man in the image in connection to the incident and urge anyone with information to come forward and speak to them.”
Anyone with information or who may recognise the man in the image is asked to contact police on 101, qupting incident number 1070 of June 15.