Skeletal remains found near country pub: Discovery made by member of the public opposite West Midlands close to pub and marina
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Skeletal remains have been found near a country pub. Police have now launched an investigation after a member of the public made the grim discovery at around 3.25pm on Wednesday (April 16).
Staffordshire Police were called to Worlds End Road, in Greensforge, near Kingswinford, in the West Midlands. A spokesperson for the police said the remains are yet to be identified and urged anyone with information to get in touch.
Officers cordoned off a field opposite the Navigation Pub in Greensforge Lane, close to Ashwood Marina and were still at the scene on Thursday morning (April 17).
A police spokesman said: "At around 3.25pm yesterday (Wednesday, April 16), we were called to reports of skeletal remains found by a member of the public on land near to Worlds End Road, Greensforge.
"At this time the remains have not been identified. A scene has been put in place while we carry out early stage enquiries and establish the full circumstances.
"Anyone who may have relevant information can speak to officers, or contact us by calling 101, or via Live Chat on our website, quoting incident number 401 of April 16. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."