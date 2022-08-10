A man has been arrested in connection with the incidents in Skye and Dornie

A man has died, with three people injured during a series of incidents involving a firearm in the Scottish Highlands.

The incidents were linked and two were on the Isle of Skye and one on the mainland in the Dornie area, in wester Ross-shire.

Police say they were called to reports that a woman had been injured in Tarskavaig on Skye. They were then called to two further incidents - one on the island and one on Dornie - both which involved the discharge of a firearm.

But what happened, and has anyone been arrested?

What happened in the Isle of Skye and Dornie?

Police were initially called to the Tarskavaig area on Skye shortly before 9am after a report of a 32-year-old woman having been seriously injured at a property.

She has since been taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.

A further incident at a property in the Teangue area on Skye was then reported shortly after 9.30am after a firearm was discharged. Emergency services attended but the 47-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man has died with three people injured after incidents in Skye and wester Ross-shire.

Officers then attended at a property in the Dornie area in Wester Ross following a further firearm discharge at a property. A man has been taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment to serious injuries and a woman was taken to Broadford Hospital.

Multiple ambulances, air ambulances and a special operations response team were called out.

The Scottish Charity Air Ambulance was also dispatched from Aberdeen to aid in the response.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 09:02 to attend an incident in Tarskavaig, Skye.

“We also attended two further incidents in Teangue on Skye and Dornie. Multiple ambulances, air ambulances, a special operations response team (SORT) and an emergency medical retrieval service (EMRS) team attended the scenes.”

Dornie in wester Ross-shire.

Has anyone been arrested?

A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with all of the incidents police say. He was also taken to Raigmore Hospital.

The investigation is being led by Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, supporting local officers.

Chief Superintendent Conrad Trickett, local policing commander for Highlands and Islands Division, said: “Incidents such as this are thankfully extremely rare but I understand that this will have a significant effect on the local community in these rural areas.

“I would like to reassure people that we are treating these incidents as contained with no wider threat to the public.

“There will a significant police presence in the area over the coming days and we will be working with partners to provide support to the local community. I would like to thank people for their co-operation as our investigation progresses.

“Anyone who believes they may have any information which could help our enquiries is asked to call 101, quoting reference 0713 of 10 August, 2022.”

A woman was found injured in Tarskavaig on the Isle of Skye.

What has been said?

Ian Blackford, SNP MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber, said it was very concerning news and that his thoughts were with all those affected.

In a tweet he said: “As more details come to light, the response of the emergency services seems to have stopped this incident spreading even further than it did.

“Thank you for the work that you do.”

While Jamie Stone, the Lib Dem MP for Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross tweeted: “After what has been a distressing day of news from Skye and Wester Ross, my thoughts are with the West Highland communities affected by these incidents.

“A sincere thank you to the emergency service personnel who have been responding.”

On behalf of Highland Council, convener Bill Lobban said praised the emergency services for their response, and added:

“We will be providing support to the communities and our partners in every way possible.