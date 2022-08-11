John MacKinnon, 47, died and three people were injured after incidents in Skye and Dornie, some of which involved a gun.

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man and attempted murder of three others - including his wife, after incidents involving a firearm.

Finlay MacDonald, 39, appeared in private on Friday at Inverness Sheriff Court in connection with incidents in Skye and Dornie on Wednesday.

John MacKinnon, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene in Teangue on Wednesday after an incident where a firearm was discharged.

Police had initially been called to reports of a woman, 32, named locally as Rowena MacDonald, being found seriously injured in Tarskavaig, also on Skye.

They were then called to a further incident on the mainland in Dornie, Lochalsh, in which a firearm had also been discharged, a man and a woman, both 63, were taken to hospital.

After his death Mr MacKinnon’s family paid tribute to the “much-loved” member of the community.

But what happened, and what has Finlay MacDonald been charged with?

A man has died after a series of incidents in Skye and Dornie, in the Highlands and Islands of Scotland.

What happened during the court appearance?

Finlay MacDonald, 39, the younger woman’s husband, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court.

He is facing a charge of murder and three of attempted murder.

MacDonald, whose general address was given as Skye, made no plea during the hearing and the case was committed for further examination.

He was remanded in custody and is expected to appear in court again within the next week.

What happened in the Isle of Skye and Dornie?

Police were called to the Tarskavaig area on Skye shortly before 9am after a report of a 32-year-old woman having been seriously injured at a property.

She has since been taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.

A further incident at a property in the Teangue area on Skye was then reported shortly after 9.30am after a firearm was discharged. Emergency services attended but the 47-year-old man - Mr MacKinnon was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man has died with three people injured after incidents in Skye and wester Ross-shire.

Officers then attended at a property in the Dornie area in Wester Ross following a further firearm discharge at a property.

A man, 63, was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment to serious injuries and remains in a critical condition. While a woman, also 63, was taken to Broadford Hospital. She has since been released.

They have been named locally as John Don Mackenzie and Fay Mackenzie.

Multiple ambulances, air ambulances and a special operations response team were called out.

The Scottish Charity Air Ambulance was also dispatched from Aberdeen to aid in the response.

John MacKinnon

What has Mr MacKinnon’s family said?

In a statement released through Police Scotland his family said: “John was a loving husband, father of six, brother, uncle and grandfather to his family, and was a much-loved member of the community.

“John loved the outdoors, was a keen motorcyclist and, as a loved father, shared his activities with his family.”

What have police said?

Speaking previously Chief Superintendent Conrad Trickett, local policing commander for Highlands and Islands Division, said:

“The thoughts of everyone are with the family and friends of Mr MacKinnon and the three people who remain injured in hospital.

“These incidents took place in close-knit, rural areas and will have a significant impact not only on those directly affected, but also friends and neighbours living in these communities. “

Police at the scene in Teangue.

What has been said?

Ian Blackford, SNP MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber, said his thoughts were with all those affected.

Speaking to Radio Forth News, Mr Blackford said: “It takes some time for some of these communities to recover from this and it’s really important that we make sure all the support is there for the families.”

Scotland’s Finance Secretary Kate Forbes and the MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch said: “West Highland communities are close-knit, we are warm and welcoming, and this will shatter us to the core.

“It feels like our very heart has been ripped apart.”

On behalf of Highland Council, convener Bill Lobban said praised the emergency services for their response, and added:

“We will be providing support to the communities and our partners in every way possible.

“The communities of Skye and Dornie will be shocked and saddened by these incidents and our thoughts are with the individuals affected.”

Police at the scene in Tarskavaig.

What has Nicola Sturgeon said?

Nicola Sturgeon has said the communities affected by the incidents on and around Skye will be feeling a sense of “devastation”.

The First Minister said: “My thoughts are with those most directly affected by what has been a horrific incident on Skye.

“I want to convey that strength of feeling to those individuals and families who will have been devastated by what has happened.