Bradley Anderson. Pic: Hants police

“Depraved” child predator Bradley Anderson, 28, appeared at Southampton Crown Court where he was jailed for five years and told to serve an extra four years on licence for his warped crimes.

The court heard how Anderson, of Clarendon Road, Southampton, was arrested in August 2022 as part of a police investigation into the creation and possession of indecent images of children. Analysis of a laptop and two phones connected to Anderson revealed 22 Category A images, which are the most serious, 10 Category B images and 40 Category C images. Two prohibited images were also found, as well as 253 images classed as extreme.

Messages were also found on one of Anderson’s phones, which he had attempted to hide from officers behind a toilet in his house, which suggested that he was attempting to arrange the sexual abuse of young children.

Anderson was charged with arranging/facilitating the commission of a child sexual offence, three counts of making indecent images of children, possession of prohibited images of a child and possession of extreme pornography.

He pleaded guilty to all the charges against him at a hearing in March. As well as his five year sentence and four year extended license period, he has also been issued with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order to last indefinitely.

Police Staff Investigator Chloe Daniels of Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary’s Internet Child Abuse Team, who led the investigation, said: “The messages found on Anderson’s phone were graphic and demonstrated a disturbing sexual interest in children. Fortunately, he was brought to our attention before he was able to act out his depraved plans and I am pleased that he will now spend time in prison and face the consequences of his crimes.

“This investigation was led by the Internet Child Abuse Team, who work extremely hard to target those who use the anonymity of the internet to abuse children. It is incredibly challenging work, but the team’s commitment has led to a dangerous predator being put behind bars.

“Anyone who has any concerns at all about child abuse can contact us at any time – we recognise that not everyone has the confidence to speak to police, but there are support services available that can help you if you are a victim of abuse.”