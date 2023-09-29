Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have released chilling footage of the moment a gunman shot dead an innocent Good Samaritan in a 'horrendous case' of mistaken identity. Jervais Boyaram, 37, blasted Muhammed Sohail, 25, as he sat in his car on a residential street in Saltley, Birmingham on February 18 last year.

A court heard the thug targeted Muhammed, known as Sohail, because he wrongly thought he'd been involved in a row with him earlier on the same night. Boyaram had been filling up his Smart car at a petrol station when an argument broke out with a group of men who were in a silver VW.

The group left, but Boyaram then drove around trying to find them and spotted Sohail, who was driving a similar silver VW. After following him, Boyaram pulled up alongside Sohail’s car, wound down his window and shot him before driving off.

The cold-blooded killing happened outside Sohail's house on Wright Road and neighbours tried in vain to save him.

Tragically, Sohail had gone back out to help a broken-down motorist he had spotted on the way home from having dinner with his family. The Good Samaritan dropped his wife home to help the stricken driver, before he was shot on his second drive home.

Detectives were able to identify the Smart car involved from CCTV due to the registration plate and its distinctive roof. The car was captured on CCTV driving across the city for five miles to an address in the Yardley area of the city where a family member of Boyaram lived.

Boyaram was then arrested at his home in Chelmsley Wood, Birmingham, on February 28 on suspicion of murder. Officers searching his address found the Smart car key which was hidden inside a door frame while the car was parked up on a nearby road.

On Thursday (September 29), Boyaram was found guilty of murder following a trial at Coventry Crown Court and will be sentenced on Monday (October 2).

Detective Chief Inspector Nick Barnes, of West Midlands Police, said: “This was an horrendous case of mistaken identity.

"Boyaram killed Mr Sohail that night after he saw him drive past, and we believe Boyaram followed the car believing it contained the group he'd had an altercation with earlier that evening. Regardless of this, he was carrying a gun and his intention was to kill that night.

"Sohail and his wife had been out for food earlier that evening. As they were returning home he spotted another motorist had broken down. He dropped his wife home and returned to help.

"It was on his return home the second time when he was killed by Boyaram. I want to thank all of the witnesses who have courageously come forward. I know it can’t have been an easy thing to do. I hope this verdict brings some closure to Mr Sohail’s family and our thoughts remain with them.”