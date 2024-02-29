Southdown stabbing: Man charged with attempted murder after woman stabbed in Bath
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was stabbed in Bath. The woman, who is in her 20s remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital following the attack, which happened at about 4.20pm in Dransfield Way.
Matthew Jones, 28, of Ivy Avenue, Southdown, Bath, appeared at Bath Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (February 29). His next appearance will be at Bristol Crown Court on March 20.
Avon and Somerset Police said the victim's family continue to be supported, as investigation into the incident gets underway. The force said they are currently treating this as an isolated incident, having found no evidence of any wider risk to the public.
