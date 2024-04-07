Thomas Betteridge, 18, of Southsea, Hampshire, who has been found guilty of the manslaughter of Cameron Hamilton and possessing a bladed article following a 21-day trial at Bournemouth Crown Court. The teenager had claimed he had acted in self-defence, and he was cleared by the jury of Mr Hamilton's murder. Picture credit: Dorset Police

The 18-year-old claimed he had acted in self-defence and was cleared by the jury of Mr Hamilton’s murder. Lennie Hansen, also 18, of Waterlooville, was convicted of possessing a bladed article, which related to him bringing the 12.5cm knife that Betteridge used for the fatal stabbing and he is to be sentenced next month.

Hamilton suffered a fatal stab wound to his chest during the altercation, which took place in The Square in the Dorset seaside resort at approximately 1:25am on August 5, 2023.

A Dorset Police spokesman said: “Despite the efforts of officers – who were on the scene within seconds of the fatal stabbing – and paramedics who subsequently attended, Cameron was very sadly pronounced dead at the scene.”

The court was told that a witness had described Betteridge telling Hansen in a ‘boastful way’ that he had ‘sliced up’ the victim. Betteridge was sentenced to nine years in a young offender institution with an extended license period of three years.

“Cameron Hamilton was a much-loved family member with a large circle of friends. He was popular and he had his whole adult life ahead of him.

Thomas Betteridge, 18, of Southsea, Hampshire, has been found guilty of the manslaughter of Cameron Hamilton and possessing a bladed article following a 21-day trial at Bournemouth Crown Court. Pictured: Cameron Hamilton Picture: Dorset Police

“His death and the way it happened has a huge ever-lasting impact on those who knew him and leaves a void in their lives. The effect of the lengthy sentence you are to receive is small in comparison.”

In a victim impact statement read to the court, Cameron Hamilton’s mother, Sarah Robinson, said: “Cam did not deserve to die that day and my family do not deserve to be without him, the defendants will one day be released from prison and get to live a life but we, Cam’s family, are the ones with a true life sentence.”