Blood tests revealed that killer motorist John Owen was nearly twice over the drink-drive limit and also had cocaine in his system when he hit little Sharlotte Naglis.

A motorist who killed a six-year-old girl while drunk, high on drugs, speeding and talking on his mobile phone has been jailed just six years and two months.

John Owen, 46, caused the death of little Sharlotte Naglis when he lost control of his Skoda Fabia and ploughed into her and her dad.

The tragic schoolgirl had been walking home from the shop with her father Kris when she was killed instantly in the horror collision on 19 June last year.

A court heard Owen lost control while approaching a bend before crossing onto the wrong side of the road, mounting the kerb and hitting Sharlotte.

Owen, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was catapulted from the vehicle and had to be taken to hospital while Sharlotte was pronounced dead at the scene.

Blood tests later revealed he was nearly twice over the drink-drive limit and had cocaine in his system that was just under twice the specified limit.

Little Sharlotte Naglis, six, was killed when a driver who was drunk and high swerved off the road and hit her while speeding. Credit: Staffordshire Police / SWNS.COM

Crash investigators also calculated Owen’s speed 200 metres prior to the collision as being in the region of 48mph in a 30mph zone.

He had also been on a hands-free phone call moments before the fatal crash, in Norton Green, Stoke-on-Trent, which the court heard could have also affected his ability to concentrate on driving.

Owen, of Oakamoor, Staffordshire, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and was jailed for six years and two months at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court today.

He was also banned from driving for eight years and one month and is required to complete an extended re-test upon his release.

Following the sentencing, Sharlotte’s devastated mum, Claire Reynolds, slammed the outcome, telling Stoke-on-TrentLive: “It’s an insult. He won’t even serve half of the length of Sharlotte’s life.

“We feel like our hopes were built up, the way the judge said his previous drink-driving offence from years ago was relevant.”

The scene where John Owen crashed into Sharlotte Naglis. Credit: SWNS

The sentencing guidelines for the most serious death by dangerous driving offences is between seven and 14 years, however offenders get reduced sentences for pleading guilty.

It came as mum Claire read a powerful victim impact statement out in court. The Sun reported: “It’s impossible to truly describe how one person’s actions have affected the rest of mine and the children’s lives.

“Nothing will never be the same: getting excited, looking forward to family times, feeling complete, feeling no pain… waking up with a smile… these things have all gone.

“All I had with Sharlotte was six wonderful years. No parent should ever lose their child, especially when their child is taken away so cruelly, at such a young age and with so many dreams and so much life ahead of her. We’ve lost more than anybody can even begin to imagine.”

Floral tributes left at the scene where Sharlotte Naglis died. Credit: SWNS

PC Gavin Knott said afterwards: “Today’s sentence can in no way make up for Sharlotte’s death.

“But I would like to thank her family and the wider community for their support whilst this complex and detailed investigation took place.

“The ‘Fatal Four’ are amongst the most common reasons why a death occurs on the road and includes drink and drug driving, speeding, using a mobile phone while driving and not wearing a seat belt.

“Sadly, all four are factors in this collision and three no doubt contributed in the tragic death of Sharlotte.

“This collision was entirely avoidable and has robbed a family of a happy and loving daughter.”

A tribute to little Sharlotte. Credit: SWNS

In a statement, Sharlotte’s family paid a heartbreaking tribute to their ‘always smiling, beautiful’ girl.

They said: “Sharlotte was so beautiful, full of life, always smiling, sassy, so brave and happy.

“Sharlotte just started her gymnastics classes which she loved and was shining so bright in.

“She was loved by everyone that met her, so caring and loving.

“Every night since she was born she would never sleep without holding her mum’s hand.