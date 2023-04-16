Qusai Alomar died in hosptial three days after being hit by Dariusz Adamusiak

A speeding motorcylist who was going almost double the speed limit before killing a 12-year-old child has been locked up.

Dariusz Adamusiak, 37, was riding his motorbike in Wembley, north west London, when he collided with schoolboy Qusai Alomar. The boy, who was from the area, was taken to hospital where he died three days later.

A court heard Adamusiak was riding his Yamaha motorcycle at a speed of at least 39mph in a 20mph area. He stopped following the collision and remained at the scene following the crash at around 5pm on September 16, 2021.

12-year-old Qusai Alomar. Picture: Metropolitan Police / SWNS

Adamusiak, from Barham Court, Wembley, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving at the Old Bailey and was sentenced on Friday (14 April). He was jailed for two years and ten months and will serve half in custody and the remainder on licence.

He was also disqualified from driving for four years and five months. He will need to pass an extended driving test to get back behind the wheel.

DI John Millward, of the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command, said: “This was truly a tragic case where a young boy sadly and needlessly lost his life due to a motorcyclist who ignored the designated speed limit. I would like to send my continued condolences to this young boy’s family, and thank them for their patience and trust in the investigation.

