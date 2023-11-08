Of the eight puppies found, four later died of parvovirus

Two brothers have been jailed after leaving eight neglected and sickly puppies brought over for the "low-welfare puppy trade" without vet care, ultimately causing four of their deaths.

Tom Mongan, 28, and William Joseph Mongan, 40, both from Belfast, have pleaded guilty to a total of five charges between them of causing unnecessary suffering to the dogs by failing to provide veterinary treatment, at the Glasgow Sheriff Court in September. They were sentenced on Monday (6 November) to nine months in prison, and were disqualified from owning, buying or selling any animals for the next 10 years.

The prosecution comes after a Scottish SPCA investigation. Acting chief inspector Lesley Boyce said their team had received a tip off about "a number of related individuals named Mongan" who were travelling between Northern Ireland and Scotland to sell puppies, as part of the low-welfare puppy trade.

“On 28 January 2021, along with Police Scotland officers, we attended a flat in Glasgow where there were immediate concerns for the welfare of animals within the property," she continued. Inspectors found a total of eight puppies in the flat.

“Three Pomeranian type pups were being kept in the living room area. In the bedroom there was a spaniel type pup, wrapped up in a pink dressing gown, who was visually lethargic. The puppy had a distended abdomen and was unable to lift their head," Ms Boyce said.

“Also in the bedroom were two Staffordshire bull terrier type pups which both had distended abdomens and appeared to be in poor condition. Inside the en-suite bathroom there was one spaniel type pup and one Pomeranian type pup. Both these dogs were also visually assessed as being in poor condition."

The team found puddles of what looked like watery diarrhoea or vomit on the floor, which was full of worms. She said Tom Mongan told SSPCA and police that the pups had not received veterinary treatment. Due to immediate concerns for their welfare, the eight pups were seized under Animal Health & Welfare Act, and taken for immediate vet exams.

Unfortunately, the SSPCA said four of them later died of parvovirus - a highly contagious dog disease which attacks the lining of the intestines. “Tom Mongan admitted to being the owner of the pups and stated that he had bred the pups in Northern Ireland. He said there were too many to keep so he brought them to Scotland for rehoming. He then agreed to relinquish ownership of all pups into our care."