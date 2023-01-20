People have been evacuated from the area as a safety precaution

A 27-year-old man from Leeds has been arrested (Photo: Yorkshire Post)

Counter-terrorism police have arrested a man after a “suspicious package” was found outside a hospital in Leeds.

Emergency services were called to the Gledhow Wing of St James’s Hospital, Beckett Street, Leeds on Monday morning (20 January).

Some people were evacuated from the immediate area as a safety precaution, West Yorkshire Police said.

A cordon has been put in place as a precautionary measure for public safety and army specialists are now at the scene.

Police officers are urging people to avoid the entrance to the Gledhow Wing while the cordon remains in place.

A 27-year-old man from Leeds has been arrested in connection with the incident.

In a statement, the force said: “A 27 year old man from Leeds has been arrested in connection with the matter.

“Due to the nature of the incident, CTP North East has deployed resources with access to specialist capabilities to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.