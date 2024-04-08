Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A boy, aged 17, is fighting for life this morning after a stabbing in Sheffield city centre. The teenager was attacked at around 6.45am in the underpass at St Mary’s Gate.

South Yorkshire Police said the boy was with another 17-year-old and they were both attacked by “two unknown offenders”. One victim suffered stab wounds to his lower back and hands. He was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The second victim was assaulted with a weapon and suffered minor injuries. He was also taken to hospital. A police cordon is in place.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are currently on scene at St Mary’s Gate in Sheffield following reports of a stabbing this morning (Monday 8 April) at 6.45am. It is reported that two teenagers, aged 17 were walking along the underpass when they were allegedly assaulted by two unknown offenders.

“One victim suffered stab wounds to his lower back and hands. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition. The second victim was assaulted with a weapon and suffered minor injuries. He has also been taken to hospital.

A boy, 17, is fighting for life after a stabbing in an underpass of St Mary's Gate in Sheffield city centre this morning.