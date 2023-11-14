A man has been arrested and had his dog - believed to be an XL bully - seized after an attack in Staffordshire earlier this month.

A man has been arrested and a dog seized following an attack in Staffordshire earlier this month. Staffordshire Police said that a man was walking his dog, believed to be an XL bully, when the animal attacked a cocker spaniel, whose owner was also bitten.

The spaniel suffered serious injuries and died a short time later. Its female owner was not seriously injured. The incident happened in Castle Grounds, Tamworth, at around 3pm on November 5.

On Monday, a 22-year-old man from the town was arrested on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously out of control causing injury and has since been released on bail. The dog has been seized and put in secure accommodation.

In a statement, the force said: “We would like to thank those who have already come forward with information about what happened. We understand the concern this incident has caused in the local community and we’d like to reiterate that our investigation is still ongoing."

Police said they are still keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or those with footage of the area at the time. Anyone with information that may help inquiries should contact the force quoting incident 382 of November 5 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you'd like to report anonymously.

