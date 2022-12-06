Stephen Bear, who starred in Ex On The Beach, has gone on trial accused of voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private, sexual photographs and films

Reality TV star Stephen Bear had sex with his ex-girlfriend Georgia Harrison in his garden then shared footage of it, captured on his CCTV cameras, on the website Only Fans, a court heard.

Bear, who appeared in Ex On The Beach, denies voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private, sexual photographs and films and is on trial at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Jacqueline Carey KC, opening the prosecution case, said: “In August 2020 the complainant Georgia Harrison met up with her former boyfriend Stephen Bear. They had some lunch and had some drinks and ended up back at his house in Loughton (in Essex).

“They engaged in consensual sexual intercourse in his garden. What she didn’t know but he did was Mr Bear had CCTV cameras in his garden that recorded them having sex.” The barrister said that later that day Bear told Ms Harrison and showed her the footage.

“She told him never to send it to anyone and made it plain how upset she would be if he did,” said Ms Carey. She said that Bear sent the footage to someone on WhatsApp that night “despite knowing how upset she would be if the footage were to get out”.

Ms Carey said Bear later uploaded the footage “either himself or had it uploaded to Only Fans and profited financially”. The defendant was effectively selling the footage to get money,” Ms Carey said.

She said Bear’s OnlyFans account was opened in October 2020, closed in December 2020 and had 1,061 subscribers, with 273 people paying 9.99 US dollars (£8.15) to watch the footage of Bear and Ms Harrison. “It’s clear there’s a lot of money to be made from posting content such as this,” said the prosecutor.

She said Bear was arrested at Heathrow airport on his way back from Dubai on 15 January 2021 but the phone he was using in Dubai “was never recovered”.

Reality TV star Stephen Bear arrives at Chelmsford Crown Court, Essex.

Who is Georgia Harrison?

Ms Harrison’s representatives said that she has waived her right to anonymity in relation to the case. Ms Harrison, 27, has appeared on shows such as The Only Way Is Essex, Love Island and Olivia Meets Her Match.

She appeared in 12 episodes of the third series of Love Island in 2017 and since then has appeared in Celebrity Ghost Hunt and Ex On The Beach.

What did Georgia Harrison say in her evidence?

Ms Harrison, giving evidence from behind screens, told the court she and Bear went for lunch at a Turkish restaurant on 2 August 2020 and “there was a lot of alcohol involved”. She said they later stopped at his sunbed shop, bought more alcohol and drank tequila and wine at his house.

Ms Harrison said they had sex in Bear’s garden and she had “absolutely no idea I was on camera during the time we were having sex”. She said Bear told her later the pair may have been “accidentally recorded” on CCTV and she asked to see the footage.

“I was really drunk and I knew in the morning I was going to want to know what was on there,” she said. Ms Harrison said she told Bear it was “going to be really bad, to not just change my life but also yours” if the footage came out.

“He acted like I was being really uptight about something that was never going to come out,” she said. “It wasn’t until later that evening when I thought I saw him send it to someone that I thought this was quite serious.”

She said she “grabbed” Bear’s phone when she saw him send over WhatsApp. She said: “I started crying and he said, ‘Don’t be silly’.” Ms Harrison said Bear told her the person on WhatsApp would not have sent the footage on and “he unsent it, said he deleted it and said he wouldn’t send it to anyone again”.

“I told him it would completely ruin my life and ruin his career and if he was to send it to anyone it’s revenge porn and you can go to prison for revenge porn,” she said. She said that, weeks later, she was told the footage was online and, after enlisting the help of an “ethical hacker”, she “found out it originated from (Bear’s) OnlyFans”.

Ms Harrison said her mother, who was her manager at the time, subscribed to Bear’s OnlyFans account and found a post from 8 November 2020 with a screenshot from the footage saying: “Here’s a little sneak peek. I’ll be dropping this video tonight.” She said she sent the screenshot to police, adding: “To actually be monetising off of it – it’s absurd.”

Georgia Harrison arrives at Chelmsford Crown Court, Essex, where her former partner Stephen Bear is charged with voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs or films.

Is Bear’s girlfriend Jessica Smith with him at the trial?

Bear, of Loughton in Essex, arrived at Chelmsford Crown Court in a chauffeur-driven white Rolls Royce on Tuesday morning. The 32-year-old, who won Celebrity Big Brother in 2016, wore a pink suit, black fur coat and sunglasses. He was pictured arriving at court hand in hand with girlfriend Jessica Smith who wore a co-ordinating pink and black outfit.

