This shocking CCTV shows two people who killed a Yorkshire man in his home using his money for a shopping spree.

Stephen Kershaw, 65 was reported missing on September 13 by a concerned family member who hadn’t seen him. He was found dead in his bedroom alcove at his home on September 16.

Ian Mitchell, 35 and Sarah Pearson, 23, both of Shetcliffe Lane Bradford, pleaded guilty to murder and fraud. On Friday January 19, the pair were sentenced to life in prison with minimum terms of 22 and 19 years respectively.

Shocking CCTV released by police showed the pair using Mr Kershaw’s money for a shopping spree after his death.

The family of Stephen released the below tribute said they “couldn’t begin to put into words” the devastation” the death has had on them.

"Our lives will never be the same again”, they said in a statement. “Those two took our lovely dad and grandad away; when they should have been protecting him; caring for him. Due to dad’s physical vulnerabilities, he was incapable of defending himself and it is truly heartbreaking to realise the full extent of the cruelty they inflicted on him.

Stephen Kershaw

“Dad was a kind and gentle soul and was much loved and cared about by his family and friends and he is greatly missed by all of us. They will serve their sentences but the heartbreak and grief we feel for the loss of our dad and grandad will be never ending. We would like to pass our thanks to West Yorkshire Police and particularly the investigation team who have worked so hard to bring some justice for Stephen and we would like to say a special thank you to the Family Liaison Officers for their unwavering care and support during this traumatic time.”

