A nurse has been found guilty of sexually assaulting an 85-year-old woman whom he had cared for after she suffered a fall. Steven Hicks, 60, was convicted of attacking the victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, following a trial at Reading Crown Court.

According to Thames Valley Police, the victim, now 87, was receiving at-home care following the fall but had cancelled all evening care visits by the time of the assault. On January 5, Hicks, a registered nurse from the NHS Rapid Response team, conducted an unscheduled visit to the victim’s property, entered her home under the guise of working from the orthopaedic department and sexually assaulted her.

During the incident, Hicks pretended to check the victim's mobility and inappropriately pressed his face against her private parts. The victim, questioning his actions, asked, "What on earth are you doing?" She pushed him away, requested his identity card, which he failed to provide, and he subsequently left.

The victim immediately informed her relatives about the incident, leading them to report it to the police. Officers arrived at the scene within 15 to 20 minutes.

Specialist Investigator Philippa Sharman, based at Loddon Valley Police Station, said: “This was a horrendous attack on a vulnerable woman, by Steven Hicks.

“Hicks at the time, was in a trusted profession. He researched the victim, knowing they no longer needed evening care, orchestrated an un-scheduled visit to her home address, knowing he would not be disturbed when committing this assault and abused the power that was bestowed upon him.

“The investigation into this assault, has shown him and demonstrates to the public, that we will not tolerate this behaviour and ensure that no one should be made to feel unsafe in their own home.

“The victim has showed incredible dignity and courage throughout this case – and I thank her for her trust and bravery. Thames Valley Police is relentless in its pursuit and disruption of perpetrators of violence against women and girls.

Nurse Steven Hicks, 60, has been found guilty after sexually assaulting an 85-year-old