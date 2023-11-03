Police have launched an investigation after a child died following a serious collision in Stock on Friday morning.

A child was killed following a serious collision during the rush hour on Friday morning (November 3). Emergency services were called to the incident shortly after 8.20am in Stock Road, Stock after reports of a vehicle colliding with two children.

Despite all efforts from medics at the scene, one of those children, a boy, has died. The second child has been taken to hospital for treatment.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

Essex police said the road remains closed between School Lane and Honeypot Lane and will remain closed for some time as our investigation into the incident progresses.

Detective Inspector Mark Fraser, of the serious collision investigation unit, who is leading the investigation said: “This is quite clearly an incredibly tragic incident which will be felt by many people across the area, not least the families of the two young victims.

“Our role is to establish the circumstances which led up to this incident, which we will do meticulously, and I would ask people not to speculate, whether in person or online. I would also like to thank everyone who has already come forward to speak to us and would urge anyone who has information and has not yet spoken to us to please come forward.”

