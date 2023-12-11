Police have released CCTV footage of a man wanted in connection to the death of a woman in Stockton Terrace

Police officers investigating the death of a woman in Sunderland have issued the image of a man they would like to speak to to help their investigation.

Shortly before 7.15am on October 17 police received a report of concern for a woman at an address on Stockton Terrace in Sunderland. When emergency services attended, they found the body of a 36-year-old woman, later confirmed as Melissa Eastick and an investigation was launched by the Force’s Major Investigation Team.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of murder. One aged 40 has been released on bail and another, aged 38 has been released with no further action to be taken.

Northumbria Police would like to speak with this man as part of their investigations.

A Northumbria Pollice spokesperson said: "Extensive enquiries have been ongoing and today (Monday) officers have issued the image of a man they would like to speak to who is believed to have been in the area and could have information which assists."

The man, or anyone who knows him, is asked to get in touch with the police by calling 101 or using the ‘Report’ page on the Northumbria Police website quoting log NP-20231017-0164.