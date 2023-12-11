Stockton Terrace: CCTV footage released to trace man to help with investigation into death of Melissa Eastick
Police have released CCTV footage of a man wanted in connection to the death of a woman in Stockton Terrace
Police officers investigating the death of a woman in Sunderland have issued the image of a man they would like to speak to to help their investigation.
Shortly before 7.15am on October 17 police received a report of concern for a woman at an address on Stockton Terrace in Sunderland. When emergency services attended, they found the body of a 36-year-old woman, later confirmed as Melissa Eastick and an investigation was launched by the Force’s Major Investigation Team.
Two men were arrested on suspicion of murder. One aged 40 has been released on bail and another, aged 38 has been released with no further action to be taken.
A Northumbria Pollice spokesperson said: "Extensive enquiries have been ongoing and today (Monday) officers have issued the image of a man they would like to speak to who is believed to have been in the area and could have information which assists."
The man, or anyone who knows him, is asked to get in touch with the police by calling 101 or using the ‘Report’ page on the Northumbria Police website quoting log NP-20231017-0164.
Members of the public can also provide information and submit materials in connection with this investigation by visiting Northumbria Police’s dedicated Major Incident Public Portal online. People can also report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.
