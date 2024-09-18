Man and woman arrested on suspicion of murder after baby found dead at home in Stoke-on-Trent
The young child was found unresponsive at the home on Sherwin Road in the Burslem area of the city on August 27. After police were called to the scene, a 25-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child and later released on conditional bail.
However, the pair have now been arrested again, on suspicion of murder. They are both in custody and being questioned by detectives. Staffordshire Police said that specialist officers are supporting the child’s family.
Detective Inspector Gina Pope said: “This is a distressing incident which will have shocked the local community. We are working to establish the circumstances around the baby’s death.
“Speculation on social media would be extremely unhelpful and will cause unnecessary distress to those affected by this incident at this already very difficult time.”