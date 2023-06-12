The suspected double murder comes after an incident at a car wash, where a man was taken to hospital, police say

Detectives have appealed for any further information the public might have (Photo: PA)

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of a double murder in Stoke-on-Trent, after the deaths of a seven-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy.

Police say officers were called to a car wash on Campbell Road just after 2pm on Sunday (11 June), after reports of an assault involving a man and a woman. A man in his 40s was taken to hospital by paramedics, and has since been released.

They then went to a home on Flax Street to arrest a 49-year-old woman, where they found the two children injured and unresponsive inside. Despite the efforts of paramedics, both children - who have not yet been named - died at the scene.

The woman, who police confirmed was known to the children, was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Cheryl Hannan, of Staffordshire Police, told PA: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the children... I cannot image the pain and shock they are feeling.

“We also understand the concern felt locally around this incident and the speculation around what has happened," she continued. “We can now confirm that the two people who lost their lives are an 11-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl.

The family were being supported by specially trained officers, she said. “The woman arrested is known to the children. We don’t believe there to be any wider threat to the public at this time.

“Our focus remains on finding out more about what happened yesterday and supporting the family at this deeply distressing and tragic time," she added.

Detectives have appealed for any further information the public might have, and are particularly interested in any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area of Flax Street and Campbell Road between 1.30pm and 2.30pm on Sunday. They would also like to hear from anyone in the area at the time.