Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rapper Stormzy has been from driving for nine months for using a mobile phone while driving his Rolls-Royce.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 31-year-old, real name Michael Ebenazer Owuo Junior, pleaded guilty via a letter to magistrates in Wimbledon. The hearing was this morning and he did not attend court.

He admitted driving the Rolls-Royce Wraith while using his device on Addison Road, west Kensington, shortly after 3.30pm on March 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The undercover officer knocked on his “tinted” passenger window and said “get rid of your tints and get off your phone”, the court heard on Thursday.

Stormzy | Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Vogue

Previously, Owuo admitted driving a Lamborghini Urus which had front windows illegally tinted to only 4% light transmission, violating the 70% requirement.

The vehicle’s use was dangerous and put “vulnerable road users at risk”, prosecutor Alice Holloway said on Thursday.

Owuo was stopped by officers on Coombe Lane, Kingston upon Thames, at about 12.45pm on October 17, 2023, having previously been warned about the windows. Before Thursday’s hearing he had six points on his licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District judge Andrew Sweet banned the rapper, who was not present in court, from driving for nine months and fined him £2,010. He said Owuo’s driving record is “not good” and criticised his “dangerous and irresponsible” actions.

Peter Csemiczky, defending, said Owuo accepts responsibility and apologises. He added that the rapper has removed the tints.