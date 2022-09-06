A “suspect” vehicle was stopped by officers following “tactical contact” before police shot the man driving the car, a Met statement said.

A man - thought to be in his 20s - has died after being shot by police in a car chase through south London on Monday evening.

The Met Police announced the death after earlier saying it had referred itself for investigation over the pursuit by specialist firearms officers in Lambeth.

A “suspect” vehicle was stopped following “tactical contact” at 9.51pm on Monday in Kirkstall Gardens, Streatham Hill, Lambeth Police said in a statement.

The scene in Kirkstall Gardens, Streatham Hill, south London, where a man was shot by armed officers from the Metropolitan Police following a pursuit on Monday evening. The man, believed to be in his 20s, has died in hospital. Credit: PA

An officer discharged a firearm and the man driving the car was shot, the statement explained.

He received first aid from officers at the scene before being taken to hospital, with London Ambulance Service and air ambulance requested to assist.

“A man has died following the discharge of a police firearm after a vehicle pursuit in Lambeth,” the Met said in a later statement.

It noted the man died at 0.16am, before adding that per protocol the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards and the Independent Office for Police Conduct have been contacted.