Speaking in the wake of Safrajur’s death to mark the first anniversary, one of his grieving brothers told The Star at the time: “I go to his grave most days to pray for peace for him and that justice will be done.” He also urged people who carry guns to think about the devastation they cause. He said: “Shaju’s killer didn’t just destroy his life - the loss of my brother has impacted on everyone who knew him, and for his close family our lives will never be the same again. In just a split second, and for absolutely no reason whatsoever, my brother’s life was wiped out. If you mix in circles where you break the law and associate with people on that side of life you must know you are running the risk of getting hurt, but Shaju wasn’t like that. His death shows how things can change in an instant. I would ask anyone out there carrying a gun to think about how many lives they ruin by pulling the trigger. Gun crime was something we had only ever seen and heard about on TV - it’s something we knew nothing about until this. If Shaju had died some other way, in an accident, we would still have been devastated but in time we would have been able to come to terms with it and try to move on. But to have been shot dead is something we will never get over - it was such a waste of life. Until we get justice for him he will never be able to rest in peace.”