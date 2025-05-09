Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pop star was beaten up by her footballer boyfriend during a 10-year campaign of abuse, a court has been told.

Sugababes singer Keisha Buchanan was grabbed around the neck and punched by Taiwo Leo Atieno, a former Luton Town player, it has been alleged. He’s also accused of controlling what Buchanan ate and wore, and barred her from wearing red lipstick, it has been alleged.

Atieno, 39, appeared at Willesden Magistrates' Court charged with a string of offences including assaulting Buchanan on three occasions - including one that left her needing physiotherapy treatment.

The Sun reported that prosecutor Edward Kalber, outlining the allegations, said: “This is a persistent campaign by the defendant against the complainant to harass her, control her, and cause her psychological and physical injury.”

The court was told Atieno allegedly carried out the offences over a ten-year period, controlling when she went to the gym and preventing her from watching television.

Atieno has been charged with controlling and coercive behaviour between December 2015 and May 2018 and assault occasioning actual bodily harm between January 2012 and January 2015. He is also accused of harassment between January 2021 and December last year and an alleged breach of a non-molestation order.

His lawyer, the Sun says, claims the pair first met in 2006 began dating in 2011, and that the footballer was also her business manager.

Atieno was remanded into custody to next appear at Harrow Crown Court on June 5.