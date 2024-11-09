Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A murderer's girlfriend lay dying in his house while he attended a "building better relationships" course for assaulting her.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Todd killed Melissa Eastick with a series of beatings over several days, while already on a suspended sentence for attacking her.

He had been ordered to complete the course as part of his punishment in a bid to reduce the risk of him offending again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northumbria Police

But Newcastle Crown Court heard "tiny" Melissa, who was frail and vulnerable, suffered around 123 bruises and cuts, as well as multiple fractures and had six cigarette burns, likely inflicted as she was dying, at his hands.

The 36-year-old mum had also had a brain injury, which would have left her unconscious for "some days" before her death. Melissa was found dead in Todd's flat in October 17 last year.

Melissa Eastick | NP

The court heard Todd had attacked Melissa initially on October 18 2021 when he accused her of being unfaithful and punched her in the face and across her chest.

He spent time in custody for that but was released on July 10 last year, when he appeared in court and was given a 15-month sentence, suspended for two years, for assault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Peter Glenser KC said Todd had been required to attend a 'building better relationships' programme as part of the sentence.

Mr Glenser added: "He missed an appointment on October 10, saying he was unwell but he attended an appointment on October 12, at a time when she must have been lying injured in his flat."

The court heard Todd was noted to be "quiet and not contributing" at the October 12 meeting.

Mr Glenser said some of Melissa's fractures would have been caused between October 4 and October 10 and some between October 10 and 13, meaning the violence may have continued even when he got back from the course .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Todd, 41, of Buttermere Street, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to murder on the basis there was no intention to kill. He has nine previous conviction and four cautions but just one of those is in relation to Melissa.

Mrs Justice Lambert sentenced him to life behind bars and said he must serve at least 21 years and four months before he can apply for parole.

The judge said Todd inflicted mental and physical suffering on Melissa before her death and added: "For the last 24 hours of her life, at least, she was profoundly unconscious because of the brain injury but medical evidence as a whole shows your violence was repeated and brutal.

"You accept you battered her repeatedly. She was a petite and fragile woman and would have been in no physical condition to protect herself. It must have been a terrifying and immensely painful experience for Melissa."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Justice Lambert said the previous conviction and suspended sentence in relation to Melissa were an aggravating factor in the case and added: "Part of that was a requirement you attend a building better relationships programme. You were meant to attend an appointment on that programme on October 10 but you did not do so, claiming to be unwell.

"You did, however, attend on October 12. Given the medical evidence, it is clear Melissa was already injured by you and would receive further injuries over the coming days."

In a harrowing impact statement, submitted by Melissa's sister Samantha Turnbull, on behalf of the whole family, said: "Melissa was very kind. She just wanted love. She just got on with life, took the beatings from him. I don't think I've ever seen her with a clear face, it always had injuries."

Ms Turnbull said the family had repeatedly tried to help Melissa but she always went back to Todd eventually.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: "We can't stop thinking about her final days, getting beaten up repeatedly, stamped on and rendered unconscious. He didn't care for her at all. She died in pain and alone."

Ms Turnbull said Melissa was "well loved" but her funeral was held in secret in case Todd turned up, which meant many of her family and friends were unable to say goodbye. The court Melissa had been beaten with enough force to fracture bones on three occasions over several days before she was eventually killed.

Todd had called 999 at just after 7am on October 17 last year and reported he was unable to wake Melissa, who did not appear to be breathing.

The emergency call handler advised Todd to get Melissa onto the floor and gave him instructions on how to carry out CPR, which he did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When paramedics arrived at his then home at Stockton Terrace, Sunderland, Todd led them to a dark living room and claimed: "She was alright yesterday."

But Mr Glenser said: "There was no way that Melissa Eastick was 'alright yesterday', the day before. It very quickly became apparent that there was very extensive bruising and swelling to her body and face and that she was very cold to the touch.

"When they examined her it was obvious she was dead and her life was formally pronounced extinct at 7.14am. It appears that her death was neither quick nor easy.

"She had sustained more than 100 injuries, probably nearer 123 in the time leading up to her death. When she died she was 36 years old. She was a frail and vulnerable individual."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard Melissa was in Todd's company on October 2 and they were caught on CCTV together in Asda, where they bought food before they returned to his two-bedroom flat.

Mr Glenser told jurors: "There are no recorded sightings of Melissa Eastick alive after this date, either in person or on CCTV."

Jurors heard Melissa received a sales call on her mobile from Vodaphone on October 6, which was recorded by the company and showed that she did have a conversation with the employee.

Mr Glenser said that call was the "last proof of life for Melissa Eastick".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard when the emergency services arrived at the flat on the 17th, Melissa had facial bruising, fractured ribs, vertebrae, nose and jaw, cigarette burns to her torso and had a brain injury which would have rendered her unconscious for some days before her death.

Mr Glenser said: "The prosecution say Miss Eastick was repeatedly assaulted over a period of some days and that these assaults took place in the defendant's flat. He, we say, is responsible for her death and he meant either to kill her or cause her really serious harm and she died as a result of that harm."

Mr Glenser said specialist evidence indicates Melissa's bone fractures were inflicted at different times, "separated by days".

The court heard Todd and Melissa had been partners "on and off" since around 2018 and both had struggles with alcohol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Glenser said their relationship had been "turbulent to say the least" and Melissa had spent time living in a homeless shelter but it appeared she was staying with Todd from around last August.

Toby Hedworth KC, defending, said Todd had completely ruined his life with alcohol and presented as a "drunken, violent, lout".

Mr Hedworth said Todd has shown remorse and added: "He thinks about it every day."

Speaking after the sentencing, Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Louise Jenkins, of Northumbria Police, said: "Our thoughts remain with Melissa's loved ones as they continue to come to terms with their loss. While nothing can bring Melissa back, I do hope the sentencing handed down today brings her family some sense of closure knowing that Todd is behind bars for a significant period."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Det Chief Insp Jenkins added: "Domestic abuse, no matter the form it takes, is completely unacceptable and we are committed to putting perpetrators before the courts. If any part of this case sounds familiar, for you or someone you know, we would urge you to seek support at the earliest opportunity."