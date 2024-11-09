Police have released pictures of three ‘suspects’ after a schoolgirl was sexually assaulted in an alleyway.

They have released the grainy photos saying that they want to ‘identify’ the men, but also describing them as suspects after the ‘serious sexual assault’ in a ginnel off Chatsworth Road, Harehills, in Leeds. It happened near the junction with Sandhurst Avenue in the early hours of Wednesday.

Police say officers from the city’s District Safeguarding Unit are looking after the victim and investigating.

The men who police have described as suspects after the schoolgirl was sexually assaulted in an alleyway in Leeds | West Yorkshire Police

A statement said: “While it is appreciated that the images of the three suspects are low quality, it is hoped someone may recognise the males as a group who were in the area around the time.”

Anyone who knows anything about the sex assault, or who knows who the men are, can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference 13240604436 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat