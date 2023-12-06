Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A murder investigation is underway following the fatal stabbing of a teenager in south London. Police officers found a 17-year-old boy suffering from stab wounds near Sutton railway station at about 7.10pm on Tuesday December 5. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Met Police says a crime scene remains in place in the vicinity of the station while the scene is forensicated and local enquiries are conducted. The force said inquiries were ongoing and no arrests had been made.

The boy’s next of kin have been notified and they are being supported by specialist officers. A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

The investigation is being led by Detective Chief Inspector Mike Nolan of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command. He said: “This afternoon, as Londoners go about their day, a family is reeling from the shock of losing a young family member to violence in our city.

“Help us identify and remove the dangerous individual responsible from your streets - tell us what you know, what you have heard, or share any images or footage you may have.

“My officers are waiting to hear from you, whether you call, email, or speak anonymously through Crimestoppers – If you can help please do the right thing and get in touch.

“Our investigation, though in its early stages, is moving at a pace and while we work to establish the circumstances surrounding the murder, our thoughts are with the young man’s family as they struggle to come to terms with their loss.”

Both Thameslink and Southern posted on X, formerly Twitter, to say Sutton railway station was expected to remain closed for the rest of Wednesday. Customers are advised to use alternative routes and check travel information before setting out.

