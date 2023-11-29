A man has been found with serious injuries in a 'quiet' cul-de-sac and pronounced dead a short time later

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An investigation has been launched into the 'unexplained' death of a man this morning. Police were called by paramedics to Broome Gardens in Sutton Coldfield at around 6.30am on Wednesday (November 29) to reports a man in his 30s had been found injured.

He was rushed to hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead a short time later. West Midlands Police said his death is being treated as unexplained and a post-mortem will be carried out in due course.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The force said that he may have been on Erdington High Street before he was found in the quiet cul-de-sac. Police were reported to have been knocking on the residents' doors at around 7am today. The gated cul-de-sac has also been sealed off and a cordon currently in place as part of the ongoing investigation.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "We're investigating after the unexplained death of a man in Sutton Coldfield this morning. We were called by paramedics to Broome Gardens at around 6.30am to reports that a man in his 30s had been found injured.

"Sadly, he was pronounced dead at hospital a short time later. We're working to establish how he came to be injured and at this stage the death is being treated as unexplained.

A man was found with serious injuries in a 'quiet' Birmingham cul-de-sac and pronounced dead a short time later