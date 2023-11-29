Sutton Coldfield: Police launch probe into 'unexplained' death after man found dead in Birmingham cul-de-sac
A man has been found with serious injuries in a 'quiet' cul-de-sac and pronounced dead a short time later
An investigation has been launched into the 'unexplained' death of a man this morning. Police were called by paramedics to Broome Gardens in Sutton Coldfield at around 6.30am on Wednesday (November 29) to reports a man in his 30s had been found injured.
He was rushed to hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead a short time later. West Midlands Police said his death is being treated as unexplained and a post-mortem will be carried out in due course.
The force said that he may have been on Erdington High Street before he was found in the quiet cul-de-sac. Police were reported to have been knocking on the residents' doors at around 7am today. The gated cul-de-sac has also been sealed off and a cordon currently in place as part of the ongoing investigation.
A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "We're investigating after the unexplained death of a man in Sutton Coldfield this morning. We were called by paramedics to Broome Gardens at around 6.30am to reports that a man in his 30s had been found injured.
"Sadly, he was pronounced dead at hospital a short time later. We're working to establish how he came to be injured and at this stage the death is being treated as unexplained.
"We're carrying out CCTV enquiries, and a post-mortem examination will be held in due court to establish the cause of death. It's believed the man may have earlier been on Erdington High Street, and we have officers carrying out enquiries there. Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch, quoting log 434 of November 29."
