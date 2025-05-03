Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been jailed for flashing his neighbours and masturbating at a petrol station.

James Hortop, 40, came to police attention three times in five weeks and was arrested twice in relation to exposure offences. He was originally sentenced to 26 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, in a hearing on April 7.

He was arrested a third time on April 30 for a further incident of exposure after walking onto a garage forecourt wearing nothing but a dressing gown, with his genitals exposed. He proceeded to masturbate in view of two females.

James Hortop, 40, of Dennis Street, Swindon, has been jailed after exposing himself to his neighbours and masturbating at a petrol station | Wiltshire Police

On Friday at Swindon Magistrates’ Court Hortop, of Dennis Street, Swindon, was sentenced to a total of 15 months’ imprisonment.

Previous restraining orders and a Sexual Harm Prevention Order remain in place and Hortop is now subject to Sex Offender registration requirements for an extra seven years, making fourteen years in total.

Volume Crime Team Supervisor Dan Cook said: “I want to reiterate the importance to the public of reporting behaviour like this to the police so that teams such as response, MOSOVO (Management of Sexual Offenders and Violent Offenders) and the Volume Crime Team can work collaboratively to bring offenders such as Hortop to justice.

“The cohesion of the teams has resulted in a swift arrest and subsequent custodial sentence with the previous orders being extended further. I’d like to thank the witnesses for their support in this matter and crucial role they have played in securing the outcome.”